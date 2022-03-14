Naspers, Prosus down 8% amid report that Tencent faces record fine

Tencent faces a record fine after China’s central bank discovered its WeChat Pay had violated anti-money laundering rules, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The People’s Bank of China found Tencent’s payments platform had allowed the transfer of funds for illicit purposes such as gambling, the newspaper reported.

WeChat Pay was also judged non-compliant with other rules that required Tencent to identify users and merchants transacting on the platform, the Journal said.

Tencent’s shares extended losses to trade as much as 10% lower on Monday morning. Naspers and its subsidiary Prosus, which owns a 29% stake in Tencent, also took large hits, falling by around 8% on the JSE.

- Additional reporting by Fin24



