1h ago

add bookmark

Net1 aims for fintech crown with ‘transformational’ R3.7bn deal to acquire Connect Group

accreditation
Compiled by Ahmed Areff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Net1 UEPS Technologies announced on Tuesday that it signed an agreement to acquire 100% of fintech company, the Connect Group, for approximately R3.7 billion. Picture: iStock
Net1 UEPS Technologies announced on Tuesday that it signed an agreement to acquire 100% of fintech company, the Connect Group, for approximately R3.7 billion. Picture: iStock

JSE and Nasdaq listed payment solutions provider Net1 UEPS Technologies announced on Tuesday that it signed an agreement to acquire 100% of fintech company, the Connect Group, for approximately R3.7 billion.

"The acquisition of the Connect Group, a profitable, high-growth and leading South African fintech company, is transformational for Net1 in its journey to becoming South Africa’s leading fintech platform," it said in a statement.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and satisfactorily meeting closing conditions.

Chris Meyer, group CEO of Net1, said the acquisition will transform its small, micro and medium enterprises (SMME) footprint, as well as its growth strategy as a company, "uniquely positioning us to be the South African market leader serving both merchants and consumers."

He said the deal also advances its mission of “financial inclusion” by bringing into the 44 000 into the “Net1 fold”.

Connect Group CEO Steven Heilbron said his company has become "one of South Africa’s fastest growing fintech businesses" serving SMMEs.

"We believe that this transaction will create distinct field advantages and will take the group to heights that neither entity would achieve alone."

Net1 will finance the deal through R2.35 billion in debt - consisting of R1.1 billion in a five-year term facility, a R150 million general banking facility that replaces the Connect Group’s existing debt facilities and R1.1 billion in 18-month bridge facilities secured against Net1’s assets. There will be a deferred consideration of R350 million to be settled through the issuance of approximately 3.1 million Net1 shares of common stock, and the remaining balance will be funded by existing Net1 cash resources.

Net1 was the company behind Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) that used to run SA's social grant payment system, and has been on the back foot since the loss of that contract in 2018.

CPS had to stop disbursing social grants after the Constitutional Court ordered government to stop the contract, which had been declared invalid in 2014.

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
connect groupnet1 ueps technologiesnet1fintech
Rand - Dollar
15.42
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.06
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.89
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.62
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,795.83
+0.1%
Silver
24.05
-0.0%
Palladium
2,051.83
-0.3%
Platinum
1,060.23
-0.7%
Brent Crude
84.71
+1.2%
Top 40
60,808
+0.8%
All Share
67,465
+0.8%
Resource 10
62,990
-0.1%
Industrial 25
87,490
+1.4%
Financial 15
13,956
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research . Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
27% - 441 votes
No, I have deleted it
43% - 703 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
31% - 505 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R36k per month to invest for 2 years. What should I do?

27 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I have R36k per month to invest for 2 years. What should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm under debt review and expecting a pension payout of R900k....

23 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I'm under debt review and expecting a pension payout of R900k. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | Is it legal for managers to work Sundays and public holidays...

21 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | Is it legal for managers to work Sundays and public holidays without overtime pay?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo