Net1 aims for fintech crown with ‘transformational’ R3.7bn deal to acquire Connect Group

JSE and Nasdaq listed payment solutions provider Net1 UEPS Technologies announced on Tuesday that it signed an agreement to acquire 100% of fintech company, the Connect Group, for approximately R3.7 billion.

"The acquisition of the Connect Group, a profitable, high-growth and leading South African fintech company, is transformational for Net1 in its journey to becoming South Africa’s leading fintech platform," it said in a statement.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and satisfactorily meeting closing conditions.

Chris Meyer, group CEO of Net1, said the acquisition will transform its small, micro and medium enterprises (SMME) footprint, as well as its growth strategy as a company, "uniquely positioning us to be the South African market leader serving both merchants and consumers."

He said the deal also advances its mission of “financial inclusion” by bringing into the 44 000 into the “Net1 fold”.

Connect Group CEO Steven Heilbron said his company has become "one of South Africa’s fastest growing fintech businesses" serving SMMEs.

"We believe that this transaction will create distinct field advantages and will take the group to heights that neither entity would achieve alone."

Net1 will finance the deal through R2.35 billion in debt - consisting of R1.1 billion in a five-year term facility, a R150 million general banking facility that replaces the Connect Group’s existing debt facilities and R1.1 billion in 18-month bridge facilities secured against Net1’s assets. There will be a deferred consideration of R350 million to be settled through the issuance of approximately 3.1 million Net1 shares of common stock, and the remaining balance will be funded by existing Net1 cash resources.

Net1 was the company behind Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) that used to run SA's social grant payment system, and has been on the back foot since the loss of that contract in 2018.

CPS had to stop disbursing social grants after the Constitutional Court ordered government to stop the contract, which had been declared invalid in 2014.