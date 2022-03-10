38m ago

add bookmark

No time for fun and games: Sony's PlayStation and Nintendo join growing exodus from Russia

accreditation
Vlad Savov and Yuki Furukawa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sony's PlayStation 5. Picture: Supplied
Sony's PlayStation 5. Picture: Supplied
Sony

Sony’s PlayStation business and Nintendo have suspended shipments to Russia, joining an exodus of multinational companies withdrawing from the country in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Tokyo-based Sony said on Thursday that its online PlayStation Store as well as the launch of its latest marquee title, Gran Turismo 7, have also been suspended in Russia. Nintendo made the same decision Wednesday night, a spokesperson said via phone, citing logistics and payment-handling challenges. The company had already put its Russian eShop into maintenance mode after it became unable to process payments in rubles.

Xbox maker Microsoft similarly halted all sales of new products and services in Russia several days earlier.

The list of businesses cutting ties or reviewing their operations in Russia keeps growing as governments around the world ratchet up sanctions against the country. Some companies have concluded that the risks, both reputational and financial, are too great to continue operations there.

Sony was up as much as 7.5% and Nintendo rose as much as 1.8% amid a broader rally on Thursday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sonynintendorussiaukraine
Rand - Dollar
15.08
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.85
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.67
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.04
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,978.37
-0.7%
Silver
25.58
-0.8%
Palladium
2,960.50
+0.6%
Platinum
1,072.50
-0.5%
Brent Crude
111.14
-15.2%
Top 40
66,485
0.0%
All Share
72,685
0.0%
Resource 10
82,108
0.0%
Industrial 25
80,246
0.0%
Financial 15
15,296
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R3.5 million to invest. What is the best option for my...

09 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I have R3.5 million to invest. What is the best option for my monthly income?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?

04 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know...

03 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know about insurance?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22068.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo