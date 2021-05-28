1h ago

Outdoor mobile specialist to accompany French president to explore opportunities in SA

Compiled by Carin Smith
France's President Emmanuel Macron welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa upon his arrival for a dinner at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, on 17 May 2020. (Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP)
French mobile device manufacturer Crosscall has been selected as part of the high-level business delegation accompanying French President Emmanuel Macron on his first state visit to South Africa this week.

David Eberlé, Crosscall vice-president, says the trip to South Africa is an opportunity to discuss business opportunities, establish long-term business relationships and share best-practice learnings.

In addition to South Africa, Crosscall already has a presence in Benin, Tunisia, the Ivory Coast and Senegal. 

Africa is a major focus area for Crosscall and it sees significant opportunities for its mobile devices both in South Africa and Africa, The company is looking forward to exploring the opportunities that arise from Macron’s visit. As an outdoor mobile technology specialist, Crosscall's mobile handsets have been specifically designed for outdoor usage.

One of the items on the agenda during Macron's visit to South Africa is climate change. France is the first country that requires the manufacturers of certain electronic devices to let consumers know how repairable their products are and to give their products a score on a range of criteria.

Although this policy won't be enforced immediately, some companies, including Crosscall, have begun releasing their scores. Crosscall currently ranks number one in the smartphone category in the Repairability Index. The index will ultimately be used to measures and enforce France's anti-waste law with the intention of creating a circular economy. In November 2020 the European Parliament voted in favour of developing laws that mandate European Union-wide repairability labelling.

