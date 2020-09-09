Ramaphosa: Spectrum must be auctioned 'so we can move on'

President Cyril Ramaphosa is unhappy with the delay of the spectrum auction.

"It must be auctioned so we can move on," he told the South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF) on Wednesday evening. "It was delayed in an inordinate manner. We will now get it done and implemented."

An invitation was recently released to apply for the Wireless Open Access Network and the International Mobile Telecommunications spectrum. The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa confirmed earlier this month that the invitations to apply (ITAs) for high demand spectrum were due to be published by no later than 30 September 2020.

It was announced that the auction of the high-demand spectrum, originally scheduled for December this year, would instead be completed no later than 31 March 2021.

Ramaphosa has, however, now indicated that he would like to see this happen sooner rather than later.

Icasa said the delay in the process came due to the authority prioritising the release of the Covid-19 emergency spectrum and outstanding matters related to the viability of the WOAN.

Fin24 reported previously that Icasa chair Keabetswe Modimoeng said the licensing process required that the authority move with caution to ensure full compliance with all requirements.