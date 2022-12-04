SA businesses warned of cyber attacks - involving fake links for online meetings and drones

South Africa can expect a record number of disruptive cyberattacks in 2023, similar to the attack on Transnet's operations earlier this year, warns global cyber security company Kaspersky.

Apart from government data, Kaspersky expects targets will be organisations in agriculture, logistics and transportation, energy - the mining, chemical, and machine tool sectors, as well as renewable energy and hi-tech.

Kaspersky data shows that phishing in SA is still one of the most pervasive attack methods.

For more stories, go to the News24 Business front page.

Next year is likely to see a record number of disruptive and destructive cyberattacks, hitting government and critical industries, including in South Africa, warns David Emm, principal security researcher at global cyber security company Kaspersky.

"Just consider the impact the Transnet attack had on the country's economy to have an idea of the potential for disruption that these destructive attacks can have on SA," Emm told News24.

"There will also be high-profile cyberattacks against civilian infrastructure. Energy grids or public broadcasting may also become targets, as well as underwater cables and fibre distribution hubs, which are challenging to defend."

Kaspersky data shows that in SA, phishing is still one of the most pervasive attack methods. Common scenarios include fake business correspondence from partners, fake links for online meetings or documents, and even still, Covid-19-related emails.

Emm regards ATPs (advanced persistent threats) as one of the biggest cyber challenges SA will face next year. ATPs are when intruders access a network and remain undetected for a long time.

These are the most sophisticated cyberattacks, and Africa is increasingly the focus region.

This method has already been used to target telecommunications companies, government data, and even non-profit organisations.

Kaspersky expects targets will be organisations in agriculture, logistics and transportation, energy - the mining, chemical, and machine tool sectors, as well as renewable energy and hi-tech.

Another big threat for SA is dark web markets gaining access to corporate data.

"The average price on dark web markets and forums for access to corporate infrastructure in Africa is $2 100. This is well below the $4 000 global average. SA businesses need to find more effective ways of strengthening their cyber security footprint and harden data access defences," says Emm.

Additionally, access can be gained by infecting user devices with a data stealer. Data gets stolen while users continue to work on their devices. Then the stolen data is transferred to command-and-control servers and packed in files, which are then published on dark web forums and put on sale.

In SA, more than 1.2 million user accounts were stolen this way from 2021 to 2022.

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Business Briefing A deep dive into the big business story of the week, as well as expert analysis of markets and trends.

A third threat is attacks targeting the industrial control systems (ICS) environment, which are growing in severity. ICS computers are used in oil and gas, energy, automotive manufacturing, building automation infrastructures, and other sectors to perform various operational functions.

Attacks on these computers are extremely dangerous as they may cause material losses and production downtime.

Kaspersky expects a rise in ransomware attacks in the ICS environment in 2023.

In SA, various malicious objects were blocked on 36.1% of ICS computers from January to September this year. Of these, 14.6% came from the internet.

"South African companies should also be aware of the potential for attackers mixing physical and cyber intrusions. For example, using modified drones to 'collect' wireless credentials or even dropping malicious USB keys in restricted areas in the hope that an employee will plug them into a machine," says Emm.

Tomas Smalakys, chief technology officer at encryption company NordLocker, expects fileless malware will pose serious concerns next year. This is because fileless malware does not require its victim to download files. It is practically undetectable by most information security tools.

This type of malicious software exploits vulnerabilities in already downloaded, well-known, and trusted applications, leaving no trace on the computer's memory. "Employees will be the weakest link in corporate cyber security. The human factor is the culprit behind more than 80% of cyberattacks," says Smalakys.

Karen Rimmer, head of distribution at PSG Insure, says the prevalence and scale of recent cyberattacks on businesses of all sizes have made adequate cyber liability cover a vital component.

"Cyber criminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated, which is why businesses need robust cyber security policies. Prevention should be your first line of defence, but if a cyberattack cannot be avoided, having the backing of cyber liability insurance can help your business to recover as quickly and cost efficiently as possible," says Rimmer.