39m ago

add bookmark

SCAM ALERT: No, Takealot is not giving away free smartphones

accreditation
Anathi Madubela
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A fraudulent Takealot South Africa page promises unsuspecting customers a Samsung Galaxy S21 for completing a survey.
A fraudulent Takealot South Africa page promises unsuspecting customers a Samsung Galaxy S21 for completing a survey.
iStock

E-commerce platform Takealot has warned customers of a fraudulent "Takealot South Africa" web page that asks customers to take a part in a survey that aims to improve the quality of the service Takealot provides.

On Tuesday, Takealot said on its Twitter page that the scam was going around all social media platforms.


An example of the fake

The fraudulent Takealot South Africa page promises unsuspecting customers a Samsung Galaxy S21 - which is one of Samsung's latest phones released in January.

Takealot recommended that customers not engage with the scam in any form. They should rather contact Takealot should they require verification. 

The scam comes on the heels of Naspers publishing Takealot's annual results on Monday.

The Takealot Group - which comprises Takealot.com, Superbalist and Mr D Food - grew revenue by 65% to R8.7 billion despite a challenging start due to the pandemic.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
takealotscam
Rand - Dollar
14.26
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.86
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.01
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,781.65
-0.1%
Silver
25.85
-0.4%
Palladium
2,561.62
-0.8%
Platinum
1,083.66
+2.5%
Brent Crude
74.90
+1.9%
Top 40
59,494
+0.0%
All Share
65,552
-0.0%
Resource 10
61,934
+1.3%
Industrial 25
87,234
-0.8%
Financial 15
12,834
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Should government have assigned a majority shareholding in SAA to the private sector?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, It's a good decision
67% - 401 votes
Not a good move
9% - 52 votes
Too early to tell
24% - 143 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Will interest be charged on my outstanding balance under debt review?

12 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Will interest be charged on my outstanding balance under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm an expat and did not complete financial emigration. What now?

09 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I'm an expat and did not complete financial emigration. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I access my RA if I missed the financial emigration deadline?

05 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Can I access my RA if I missed the financial emigration deadline?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21173.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo