SCAM ALERT: No, Takealot is not giving away free smartphones

E-commerce platform Takealot has warned customers of a fraudulent "Takealot South Africa" web page that asks customers to take a part in a survey that aims to improve the quality of the service Takealot provides.

On Tuesday, Takealot said on its Twitter page that the scam was going around all social media platforms.





The fraudulent Takealot South Africa page promises unsuspecting customers a Samsung Galaxy S21 - which is one of Samsung's latest phones released in January.

Takealot recommended that customers not engage with the scam in any form. They should rather contact Takealot should they require verification.

The scam comes on the heels of Naspers publishing Takealot's annual results on Monday.

The Takealot Group - which comprises Takealot.com, Superbalist and Mr D Food - grew revenue by 65% to R8.7 billion despite a challenging start due to the pandemic.

