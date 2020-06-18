50m ago

add bookmark

Some 600 job cuts on the cards at SABC

Marelise van der Merwe
SABC
SABC
  • The SABC has issued a notice of "possible" redundancies. 
  • This is in line with a new strategy, it says. 
  • Union representatives hold out hope that retrenchments may not come to pass. 

The South African Broadcasting Corporation has issued a notice of possible redundancies that will affect some 600 employees, it said in a statement on Thursday. 

This follows consultations with key stakeholders at the public broadcaster, it added, and is in line with a new strategy aimed at "transforming the Corporation into a financially sustainable, self-sufficient and fit-for-purpose public broadcaster". 

In its statement, the broadcaster did not mention impact related to the coronavirus, which has had a severe effect on some other media organisations and state-owned enterprises.

The SABC has, however, suffered long-standing financial woes, and has received billions in government bailouts to stay afloat.

"The SABC has a duty to ensure the continued viability of the Corporation so that it may fulfill its public mandate and effectively serve the millions of South Africans who rely on it for education, information and entertainment. The notice of redundancy will impact approximately 600 employees and these affected employees will be invited to make representations during a consultation process which will be facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)", the SABC said.

"Organised labour as well as representatives of the non-unionised employees will be consulted within a meaningful joint consensus seeking process as mandated by Section 189 of the LRA."

According to the SABC, the process to begin retrenchment consultations had been set in motion. 

Communication Workers Union spokesperson Aubrey Tshabalala told Fin24 that the union had not yet received formal notification of a Section 189 process, but that it had been present at the meeting last week discussing the SABC's turnaround. 

He described the announcement of possible redundancies as "disturbing" and "a mistake".

However, he said the union would await further written communication and that retrenchments may not ultimately be the outcome of the negotiations. He added that labour would not easily be "cajoled" into accepting redundancies.

In 2018, the SABC announced a restructuring process, where the jobs of 1 200 freelancers and 981 permanent employees could be affected, which was later was put on ice. 

Related Links
Police looking for ex-SABC chair Ellen Tshabalala
SABC, MultiChoice deal amounted to policy capture, former minister tells Zondo Inquiry
Transnet spent R122m on sponsorships for New Age business briefings
Read more on:
retrenchmentsjob cuts
ZAR/USD
17.17
(-0.17)
ZAR/GBP
21.59
(+0.15)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(+0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(+0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.45)
Gold
1719.34
(-0.45)
Silver
17.42
(-0.09)
Platinum
813.00
(-0.43)
Brent Crude
40.38
(-0.88)
Palladium
1922.50
(+0.64)
All Share
53681.69
(-0.64)
Top 40
49329.67
(-0.67)
Financial 15
10450.00
(-2.95)
Industrial 25
74905.24
(+0.34)
Resource 10
48716.47
(-1.08)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
17% - 910 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 1259 votes
My finances have been devastated
35% - 1885 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 1345 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?

31 May

OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?

03 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee...

20 May

MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee during Covid-19?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo