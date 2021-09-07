Spectrum auction put on ice as settlement talks with companies fail

Icasa has failed to reach an out-of-court settlement with telecommunication companies that had challenged the spectrum auction process.

The anticipated auction of spectrum has hit yet another obstacle, after the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) failed to reach an out-of-court settlement with telecommunication companies that had challenged the process.

The authority said on Tuesday that it had consented to an order setting aside its decision to publish invitations to apply, in order to avoid drawn-out litigation. It added that the effect of a long legal battle would "only be to delay further the licensing of high-demand spectrum and the WOAN [Wireless Open Access Network]".

The latest development put the long-awaited allocation of high-demand spectrum, which telecommunications providers had hoped to use to speed up the rollout of new technologies such as 5G, in jeopardy. The process has already been delayed by over a decade.

Icasa chairperson Keabetswe Modimoeng described the current spectrum litigation impasse as "nothing short of a lose-lose situation" for all parties involved, including consumers, as it serves to "hamstring the growth of the sector and the full realisation of economic spin-offs and cost benefits for consumers".

The authority had over the past four months been engaging telecommunications companies, which had taken it to court over certain aspects of its invitation to apply, in a bid to reach a settlement agreement. Companies such as Telkom, e.tv and MTN had challenged Icasa's planned auction, with the court in March granting Telkom and e.tv an order forcing Icasa to halt the process.

The auction was initially expected to take place by the end of March.

Despite the challenges, Icasa says it is not in a position to abandon the auction model as a method of assigning high-demand radio frequency spectrum, as this is a commonly recognised method of assigning mobile spectrum.

"The benefits of auctions are well known to regulators and the ICT industries globally," it said.

He added that auctions allow spectrum to be allocated to its highest value, at a price that reflects opportunity costs.

"They are fair, open and transparent, and can be verified by third-party accountants."

Nkadimeng also raised concerns that some litigants had raised new issues during the settlement negotiations, which were not related to the issues in dispute.

He stated that should the parties confine themselves to the relevant matters, "the auction of high-demand spectrum can take place by the end of January 2022".

Telkom had argued that allowing the auction process to go ahead in its current form would have entrenched skewed market conditions for the next 20 years.