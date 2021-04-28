1h ago

add bookmark

Spotify undercuts Apple with new ways for podcasts to make money

Nick Turner and Lucas Shaw
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man checks his smartphone whilst standing amongst illuminated screens bearing the Spotify Technology SA logo in this arranged photograph in London. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)
A man checks his smartphone whilst standing amongst illuminated screens bearing the Spotify Technology SA logo in this arranged photograph in London. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)

Spotify is rolling out new ways for podcasters to make money from their shows, stepping up efforts after a recent move by Apple to attract talent to its platform.

The Stockholm-based company debuted a feature Tuesday that lets podcasters mark episodes as only for subscribers. Users can then keep 100% of the revenue they get over the next two years, with a 5% fee coming in 2023. The option will be available in the U.S. to start, and then in other countries in the following months.

The audio-streaming company also is launching an open-access platform that lets podcasts with content on other services share their material on Spotify. And it looks to make it easier for customers to find advertisers for their shows with a new ad marketplace called the Spotify Audience Network.

The rollout follows Apple’s announcement this month that it would let podcasters charge for their programs on its app, with the company taking a 30% cut. The tech giant has been trying to get more of its revenue from services, which brought more than $50 billion in its last fiscal year.

The move also comes with Cupertino, California-based Apple set to face a European Union antitrust complaint as soon as this week, escalating a probe into Spotify’s allegations that App Store rules are unfair, according to a person familiar with the case.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
spotifyappletechpodcasts
USD/ZAR
14.39
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
19.97
(-0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.38
(-0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.15
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.0)
Gold
1,771.78
(-0.3)
Silver
26.05
(-0.8)
Platinum
1,220.71
(-0.9)
Brent Crude
66.42
(+1.2)
Palladium
2,933.93
(-0.4)
All Share
67,573
(0.0)
Top 40
61,717
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,211
(0.0)
Industrial 25
86,871
(0.0)
Resource 10
69,926
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1317 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3285 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1760 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo