Steven Seagal moved to Russia to escape US crypto fine - but it didn't help

accreditation
Patricia Hurtado, Bloomberg
Seagal, who now lives in Moscow, hasn't responded to the SEC's repeated demands after making his initial payment, according to the commission.
File
  • The US Securities and Exchange Commission wants to collect more than $200 000 from actor Steven Seagal.
  • It says he owes that for failing to disclose he was being paid to promote a digital token.
  • Seagal is currently living in Moscow.

Steven Seagal, who starred in the film Beyond the Law, found out that even relocating to Russia doesn't mean he's beyond the reach of US courts as the Securities and Exchange Commission won a judgment against him.

A federal judge in Brooklyn, New York, said the SEC can go through Seagal's business manager to try and collect more than $200 000 that the actor owes the US government for failing to disclose he was being paid to promote a digital token.

US District Judge William Kuntz signed the order Friday allowing the SEC to pursue collection of the remaining fines, penalties and interest. Seagal had agreed to pay a disgorgement of more than $330 000, but the actor made just one $75 000 payment and is delinquent on the remainder, according to a letter from Maureen Peyton King, a lawyer for the SEC.

Chris Nassif, a spokesperson for Seagal, didn't immediately have a comment about the court order.

Seagal agreed to settle the commission's allegations that he'd been promised $250 000 in cash and $750 000 in tokens for promoting an initial coin offering for Bitcoiin2Gen. In social media posts, Seagal had urged fans not to miss out on the offering. The actor settled the allegations without admitting or denying wrongdoing.

Seagal, who now lives in Moscow, hasn't responded to the SEC's repeated demands after making his initial payment, according to the commission. Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a presidential decree in 2016 granting the actor Russian citizenship.

Kuntz last week directed Seagal or his representatives to appear in court to respond to the SEC. But on Friday, neither Seagal, his former lawyer nor his manager appeared.

After Kuntz signed the order Friday afternoon, Peyton King asked if she could serve the papers upon King's business manager.

"Absolutely, yes," Kuntz said with a smile.

