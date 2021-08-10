Systems crash as R350 grant applicants apply en masse - Sassa adds Facebook as option

Applicants for the latest round of Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grants are encountering technical difficulties.

The Sassa website is down, and the USSD channels for applications are also not working.

Sassa said applicants can now also try an app as well as Facebook Messenger.

Applicants for the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant of R350 have encountered widespread technical difficulties.

On Monday, Fin24 found that the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) website was down, and the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) option for those who don’t have smartphones also produced errors. Following initial unsuccessful attempts, the WhatsApp application (to number 082 046 8553) responded by Monday afternoon.

To ease pressure on these channels, Sassa announced that can applications can also be submitted via an app option called govchat.app and Facebook Messenger.

Online applications for the officially opened on Friday, but Sassa says excessive web traffic slowed down the application process. Within 45 minutes of the opening of grant applications on Friday morning, the server hosting the Sassa website was at 95% capacity.

"This is a clear indication of the huge need for food aid among others, from distressed inhabitants of the country, and therefore the president couldn't have reinstated this grant at a better time," said Busisiwe Memela-Khambula, Sassa chief executive.

Sassa reminded users that they still have the whole month of August to apply in order to receive their August payments.

The grant payments will be paid out every month until March 2022.

The article has been updated to reflect that the WhatsApp channel has been restored.