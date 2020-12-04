Telkom Chief Financial Officer resigns with immediate effect

Openserve CFO Dirk Reyneke will take over as acting group CFO effective 7 December. Reyneke is a former CFO of Telkom Mobile and Gyro, Telkom’s property and towers business. He also led the integration process of BCX and Telkom Enterprise.

The group said it will appoint a permanent CFO at the end of a comprehensive process and wished Molefe well in her future endeavours.

The telecommunications provider recently unveiled a 'mixed bag' of financial results a month ago as revenue was down 0.4% for the six months ended 30 September, despite a surge in data revenue during the coronavirus lockdown.