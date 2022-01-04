28m ago

add bookmark

Tencent to sell stake in Singapore group for R48bn, to help fund 'social initiatives'

accreditation
Julia Fioretti
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
VCG via Getty Images

Tencent  is seeking to sell a stake in Singaporean online gaming and e-commerce company Sea Ltd. to raise as much as R48 billion for new initiatives and philanthropic efforts to aid wealth redistribution.

The Chinese internet giant is offering 14.5 million shares in Sea, a stake of 2.6%, at an indicative price range of $208 to $212 each, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. 

The offer price represents a discount of as much as 6.9% to Sea’s close of $223.31 on Monday. Sea shares dropped 6.7% in U.S. premarket trading on Tuesday and have slumped 39% from a high hit in October.

Less than a month ago, Tencent announced a plan to hand out more than $16 billion of JD.com Inc. stock as a one-time dividend in an effort to divest most of its stake in China’s No. 2 online retailer. The surprise move was seen as being in response to Beijing’s push to curb anticompetitive behavior and open up closed ecosystems. 

Tencent will reduce its holding in Sea to 18.7%, it said in a statement. The divestment will provide the Shenzhen-based company with “resources to fund other investments and social initiatives, while retaining a substantial majority of its stake in Sea and continuing to benefit from the company’s future growth,” it said.

In August, Tencent doubled the amount of money it’s setting aside for social responsibility programs to 100 billion yuan (R252 billion) as Beijing forges ahead with its “common prosperity” campaign that includes income regulation and redistribution.

Chinese tech stocks have been battered by a year of regulatory action, spanning sectors including online education, gaming and food delivery, slowing growth at tech stalwarts like Tencent and Alibaba.

Tencent has agreed not to sell further Sea shares for the next six months, the terms show.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley are arranging the sale.

- With assistance from Edwin Chan.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tencent holdingsprosusnaspers
Rand - Dollar
16.05
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
21.71
-1.7%
Rand - Euro
18.12
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-1.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Gold
1,807.07
+0.3%
Silver
22.94
+0.2%
Palladium
1,893.00
+3.8%
Platinum
982.50
+2.5%
Brent Crude
78.98
+1.5%
Top 40
68,274
+1.9%
All Share
74,963
+1.7%
Resource 10
72,083
+2.2%
Industrial 25
97,176
+1.9%
Financial 15
15,143
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?

19 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under...

15 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?

11 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo