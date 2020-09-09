1h ago

add bookmark

Tesla climbs, rebounding from Tuesday’s record plunge

Courtney Dentch
US electric car maker Tesla's showroom in Washington, DC.
US electric car maker Tesla's showroom in Washington, DC.
Saul Loeb / AFP

Tesla rose premarket Wednesday, clawing back a fraction of the value it lost a day earlier when the electric-vehicle maker’s stock suffered its worst one-day decline in its history.

The car company founded by Elon Musk plummeted 21% on Tuesday - its biggest drop since going public in 2010 - after it was passed over for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index Friday. The slump, which came amid a widespread selloff that saw tech firms leading the declines, wiped out $82 billion in Tesla’s market value.

Nasdaq 100 Index futures were also recovering Wednesday, adding 1.8%. Tesla gained 6.8% to $352.85 as of 6:45 a.m. in New York. Still, the stock has nearly quadrupled this year as the company overcame production snarls and posted its fourth consecutive profitable quarter, and amid optimism for its Battery Day event later this month.

Related Links
Elon Musk loses record $16.3bn with wild wealth swings
WATCH | Tesla launches $5 billion stock sale
OPINION | Tesla's $200bn question remains unanswered
Read more on:
teslaictcompanies
ZAR/USD
16.63
(+1.93)
ZAR/GBP
21.64
(+1.74)
ZAR/EUR
19.64
(+1.68)
ZAR/AUD
12.09
(+1.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+2.35)
Gold
1943.11
(+0.68)
Silver
26.82
(+0.82)
Platinum
917.00
(+2.05)
Brent Crude
39.70
(-5.31)
Palladium
2275.01
(+1.08)
All Share
55211.34
(+1.42)
Top 40
50838.92
(+1.31)
Financial 15
10337.85
(+5.80)
Industrial 25
73152.23
(+0.84)
Resource 10
55170.34
(+0.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1216 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 8202 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1782 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?

12 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?
MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA...

15 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA Retail Bonds?
MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should...

19 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20253.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo