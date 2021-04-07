Treasury's e-Tender website suffers crash, but procurement process goes ahead

Internet users have been unable to access National Treasury's popular e-Tender website, after the ICT server infrastructure that hosts the website crashed.

The electronic tender hub currently shows a message saying it is experiencing technical difficulties and it is "not clear at the moment when the system will be available".

Treasury on Wednesday said the crash was caused by a technical failure, leading the data corruption.

The crash has not impacted on the procurement process for tenders, it said.

"While the e-Tender portal is down, tender information can be accessed from the websites of respective organs of state. suppliers should also check newspapers for tender opportunities."

It added that it will notify all stakeholders once the portal is again functioning, and that technicians were working on bringing it back online "as a matter of priority".