1h ago

add bookmark

Twitter hacker’s virtual bail hearing hacked by porn bomb

Chris Dolmetsch
(Getty)
(Getty)

A bail hearing by Zoom for the 17-year-old who hacked some of the world’s highest-profile Twitter accounts last month was interrupted by participants showing porn.

Graham Ivan Clark’s lawyers were asking a Florida court to lower their client’s bail, saying the $725 000 he’s required to post to get out of jail is disproportionate to the alleged amount of the loss in the case, when the raunchy images were broadcast into the hearing.

Prosecutors at Wednesday’s court session also revealed that Clark’s premises had been raided last summer, almost a year before the massive Twitter hack, in a separate cryptocurrency investigation.

Clark was arrested last week and charged with hacking into the accounts of notable businesspeople, celebrities and politicians, including former president Barack Obama, Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos and Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, and posting messages soliciting Bitcoin donations.

He remains in jail on the $725 000 bond.

Lawyers for Clark told Judge Christopher Nash in Tampa on Wednesday that the bail is much higher than the $117 000 Clark is alleged to have received through the hack. Attorney David Weisbrod also argued that his client shouldn’t have to prove the source of any funds he posts for bail, revealing that authorities served a search warrant on Clark’s residence last August as part of the separate investigation and seized funds in a cryptocurrency trading platform.

Clark later agreed to forfeit 100 Bitcoins - about $1.2 million based on today’s Bitcoin price of about $11 600 - from that account as part of an agreement with authorities in Florida and California under which he wasn’t prosecuted and admitted no wrongdoing, Weisbrod said.

Prosecutor Darrell Dirks urged the judge to keep Clark in jail, saying authorities are still investigating the extent of the hack and that the loss may be greater than $117 000. The judge hadn’t ruled on the bail request when he was forced to cancel the hearing because of the porn bombs.

“The defendant’s conduct regarding the stealing of the identities of famous people and his attempt to hijack the funds of innocent individuals in less than four hours, that occurred 20 days ago,” Dirks said. “We are still discovering the breadth and depth of the defendant’s criminal conduct.”

In the end, the judge kept the bond as it is but granted the request to remove the condition that Clark prove the source of his funds, Weisbrod said after the hearing.

Related Links
WATCH | Three charged with high-profile Twitter hacks
ANALYSIS | Is the reign of Twitter over? Top editors think it might be
FACT CHECK | Is the IMF $4.3 billion loan new money?
ZAR/USD
17.32
(+0.12)
ZAR/GBP
22.73
(-0.15)
ZAR/EUR
20.56
(-0.33)
ZAR/AUD
12.47
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.05)
Gold
2035.93
(+0.33)
Silver
26.74
(+2.20)
Platinum
965.00
(+3.37)
Brent Crude
44.34
(+0.63)
Palladium
2173.50
(+1.63)
All Share
57629.36
(+2.45)
Top 40
53279.30
(+2.56)
Financial 15
9928.97
(+0.51)
Industrial 25
76162.43
(+1.63)
Resource 10
59790.27
(+4.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 868 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 5757 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
15% - 1149 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during...

22 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?

08 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?

18 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo