Twitter is testing an edit feature and says it began work on it before Elon Musk's poll

accreditation
Belinda Cao
Twitter will kick off internal testing on an edit function in the months ahead, the company said on Tuesday, adding that work on the button - its "most requested" feature by users - started last year before any online poll on it.

The social media company also posted animation showing how the feature would work.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, who is Twitter’s biggest shareholder with a 9.1% active stake, started a Twitter poll on Monday asking users if they want an edit button. The results showed that 73.6% out of about 4.4 million respondents said they supported the feature.  

Twitter Head of Consumer Product Jay Sullivan said the company would seek "input and adversarial thinking" ahead of a launch of an "edit" feature as it "could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation" without time limits and transparency about what has been edited. 

