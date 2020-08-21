1h ago

add bookmark

US media take on Apple over App Store commission

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man wearing a protective mask passes an Apple store in China.
A man wearing a protective mask passes an Apple store in China.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
  • Major media organisations have written to Apple pushing for the iPhone maker to charge less to feature on its App Store.
  • They argue that instead of paying 30% of transactions in the App Store, they should be cut the same deal as Amazon Prime Video, which pays Apple just 15%.
  • The letter refers to an antitrust hearing in which Apple CEO Tim Cook said the cut-price deal was available to companies that met certain conditions.

Major American media organisations have written to Apple pushing for the iPhone maker to charge less to feature on its App Store, a week after the company behind hit video game Fortnite sued the tech giant over the same issue.

Trade body Digital Content Next (DCN) - which represents top titles including The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal - wrote to Apple boss Tim Cook asking why they are not given more favorable terms like some other companies.

They argue that instead of paying 30% of transactions in the App Store, they should be cut the same deal as Amazon Prime Video, which pays Apple just 15% in commission.

"We would like to know what conditions our members - high-quality digital content companies - would need to meet in order to qualify for the arrangement Amazon is receiving," DCN's letter dated Thursday said.

The letter refers to a heated House of Representatives antitrust hearing at the end of July in which Cook said the cut-price deal was available to companies that met certain conditions.

"I ask that you clearly define the conditions that Amazon satisfied for its arrangement so that DCN's member companies meeting those conditions can be offered the same agreement," DCN boss Jason Kint wrote.

The collective of news outlets argue their "most trusted and well-respected media brands" reach a huge audience amounting to a "100 percent reach of the US online population."

Last week the maker of Fortnite - Epic Games - sued Apple for the way it rules over the App Store, accusing the iPhone maker of wielding monopoly power.

Epic called on a federal judge to order Apple to stop its "anti-competitive conduct" and invalidate the tech giant's rules requiring app developers to pay 30% of transactions as the price of doing business in the App Store.

The suit was filed the same day Apple booted Fortnite from the online marketplace, after Epic added a payment system that let player transactions bypass the App Store system, saving money in the process.

Apple has in recent months come under fire for the tight grip it has on the App Store, which is the sole source of applications for its popular mobile devices.

Related Links
WATCH | Apple and Google boot 'Fortnite' from app stores
WATCH | Apple to offer bundled services
Tim Cook hits billionaire status with Apple nearing $2 trillion
Read more on:
appleictcompanies
ZAR/USD
17.18
(+0.36)
ZAR/GBP
22.49
(+1.31)
ZAR/EUR
20.21
(+1.24)
ZAR/AUD
12.28
(+1.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.66)
Gold
1929.60
(-1.11)
Silver
26.36
(-3.79)
Platinum
904.00
(-1.75)
Brent Crude
45.38
(-0.87)
Palladium
2160.03
(+0.31)
All Share
55694.35
(+0.12)
Top 40
51413.55
(+0.07)
Financial 15
10191.06
(+2.33)
Industrial 25
73874.46
(+0.57)
Resource 10
56164.13
(-1.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1074 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 7257 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1548 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?

05 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?
MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that...

08 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that 0.1%
MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can...

01 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can I get it back?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo