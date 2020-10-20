31m ago

add bookmark

US to sue Google in biggest antitrust case in decades

The US government was preparing to sue Google Tuesday in what would be the biggest antitrust case in decades, a judicial source familiar with the matter told AFP.

The Wall Street Journal and New York Times reported earlier that the Justice Department suit will accuse the California tech giant of illegal monopoly behaviour to preserve its dominance in internet search and advertising.

The move comes after months of investigations by federal and state antitrust enforcers seeking to check the power of the massive technology firm and parallel probes into other giants such as Amazon, Facebook and Apple.

It was not immediately clear what remedy the government was seeking in the suit, which could take years to resolve. But it could force changes in business practices or break off segments of the Google empire.

Google and other Big Tech firms have been under pressure from both the political left and right in recent years.

Progressives have claimed the massive firms have stifled competition and worsened economic inequality. Conservatives have accused the internet giants of political bias, although evidence has been scant.

Longtime Big Tech critic Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri said the case would be "the most important antitrust suit in a generation," and welcomed the Justice Department move.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | US Justice Department to file Google lawsuit in weeks - sources
Antitrust fever rises as Big Tech CEOs set to testify
Google may 'stonewall' antitrust probes, state AGs warned
Read more on:
googleictantitrustcompanies
ZAR/USD
16.44
(+0.34)
ZAR/GBP
21.33
(+0.24)
ZAR/EUR
19.47
(-0.18)
ZAR/AUD
11.58
(+0.55)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.49)
Gold
1900.83
(-0.09)
Silver
24.58
(+5.15)
Platinum
870.00
(+1.99)
Brent Crude
42.85
(-0.67)
Palladium
2385.50
(+2.36)
All Share
55311.63
(+0.27)
Top 40
50891.02
(+0.29)
Financial 15
9980.72
(+0.03)
Industrial 25
75767.59
(+1.34)
Resource 10
53690.41
(-0.81)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
38% - 16 votes
No, I did not.
33% - 14 votes
My landlord refused
29% - 12 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
How to get your rental deposit back

18 Oct

How to get your rental deposit back
MONEY CLINIC | I'm married in community of property. How will the debt review...

17 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I'm married in community of property. How will the debt review process affect my spouse?
MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay a R200 000 deposit on a buy-to-let property, or invest...

15 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay a R200 000 deposit on a buy-to-let property, or invest in a unit trust?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo