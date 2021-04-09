Vodacom says R47 million offer to 'Please Call Me' inventor is 'overly generous'

Nkosana Makate and Vodacom have been locked in a 13-year legal tussle over compensation for the creation of the "Please Call Me" concept.

In 2019, Vodacom's CEO offered Makate R47 million in the wake of a Constitutional Court ruling.

But Makate rejected the offer and the parties will return to court in early May for a review hearing.

Vodacom says the R47 million its CEO offered "Please Call Me" inventor, Nkosana Makate, is already "overly generous".

This comes ahead of a hearing next month for the review of the compensation which SA's largest cellular company offered Makate for coming up with the "Please Call Me" concept two decades ago when he was a trainee accountant.

Makate says the R47 million is not enough and is demanding an amount that is more than R10 billion. The multibillion-rand figure is based on Makate's argument that he was promised compensation for the concept on the basis of a share in the revenue that it would generate.

Earlier, he told Fin24 that he was feeling "very upbeat about the review".

But, a Vodacom spokesperson told Fin24 that the group "believes that the CEO's award is overly generous".

Protracted struggle

Makate and Vodacom have been involved in a protracted court battle over payment for the concept since 2008.

In 2016, the matter went all the way to the Constitutional Court, which ruled that the company was bound by an agreement that Makate had with Vodacom's director of product development to compensate him for the idea.

The court found that, although Makate received assurances from Vodacom that he would be compensated for the idea, he had never been paid.

The court also found that Makate was indeed the inventor of the concept at Vodacom.

The mobile operator had, for example, written in an internal newsletter that "Please Call Me" was launched, "thanks to Kenneth Makate from our finance department".

At the time, Vodacom described the application as a "world first".

But, according to the court, then CEO Alan Knott-Craig and its former director of product development and management, Philip Geissler "created a false narrative pertaining to the origin of the idea on which the 'Please Call Me' product was based". "They dishonestly credited Mr Knott-Craig with the idea and this lie was perpetuated in the latter’s autobiography."

Reasonable compensation



In a unanimous ruling, the apex court ordered Vodacom to negotiate "in good faith" with Makate to "determine reasonable compensation".

The mobile operator initially offered Makate R10 million, which he rejected.

In line with the court's ruling, the matter was then put in the hands of Vodacom's CEO Shameel Joosub as a court-appointed deadlock breaker.

Joosub offered Makate R47 million, and the mobile operator said at the time that it was confident the offer would "withstand the scrutiny of the courts".

But Makate rejected the new offer and took Joosub's offer on review.

The review hearing is scheduled to be heard from 4 to 6 May in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.