WATCH | ByteDance investors eye bid for TikTok - sources

- Tongaat Hulett slapped with R20 million fine for accounting irregularities
- Edcon's breakup continues as it signs agreement to sell parts of Edgars to Retailability
- Famous Brands sells stake in café brand tashas to founding family
- Even more interest expressed in SAA, says DPE, but will its grand vision fly?
- Capitec unbundling: Is this the death of anchor shareholders?
- Up Money loses urgent court bid to overturn asset freeze, grant director 'living allowance'
- Even more interest expressed in SAA, says DPE, but will its grand vision fly?
- A 2nd wave of Covid-19 infections is likely but unpredictable, says top NICD expert
- Diko's Royal Bhaca now also implicated in 'scheme designed to defraud IDC' of R30m
- Adriaan Basson | Ramaphosa's war on corruption a litmus test for his support in the ANC
ZAR/USD
16.93
(+1.20)
ZAR/GBP
22.13
(+1.37)
ZAR/EUR
19.97
(+1.20)
ZAR/AUD
12.14
(+1.06)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.22)
Gold
1930.90
(-0.19)
Silver
26.49
(-0.15)
Platinum
915.00
(+0.05)
Brent Crude
44.93
(0.00)
Palladium
2150.99
(-0.47)
All Share
55949.92
(+0.58)
Top 40
51669.18
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10224.12
(+2.67)
Industrial 25
74311.87
(+1.16)
Resource 10
56380.72
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1088 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 7379 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1584 votes
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
22 Jul
MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?
12 Aug
MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA...
15 Aug
MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should...
19 Aug