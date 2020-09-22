WATCH | China's Global Times casts doubt on TikTok deal

- Eskom's De Ruyter: 'We can't carry on doing things like we've always done'
- Multi-million rand signing-on bonus may be at centre of AngloGold CEO's abrupt departure
- Canal Walk, Hyde Park owner mulls new offerings as its property portfolio tanks by R4bn
- KPMG still discussing what reparations to offer to purged former SARS employees
- Retailers rethinking business models for survival - survey
- Big Brother's analysing you: Will Facebook's 2.5 billion users ever decide they've had enough?
- Masuku, Diko fate still not clear as leave of absence is extended
- Here's how new chair Ebrahim Rasool wants to revitalise WP Rugby
- REGISTER NOW | Q&A with the team that exposed the KwaSizabantu cult in KwaZulu-Natal
- ANALYSIS | The billion rand housing scheme that paved the way for state capture to come
ZAR/USD
16.68
(+0.43)
ZAR/GBP
21.38
(+0.58)
ZAR/EUR
19.60
(+0.69)
ZAR/AUD
12.04
(+0.74)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1909.05
(-0.39)
Silver
24.26
(-2.92)
Platinum
882.00
(-0.17)
Brent Crude
42.14
(-3.94)
Palladium
2267.50
(-0.81)
All Share
53289.70
(-0.06)
Top 40
49126.03
(-0.06)
Financial 15
9608.57
(+0.94)
Industrial 25
71795.41
(+1.10)
Resource 10
53031.53
(-1.67)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
