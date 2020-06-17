WATCH | Facebook closes political ads loophole ahead of US election

- Edcon forced to start retrenchment consultations as the search continues for buyers
- SAA rescue plan to cost the state more than R10 billion
- Game and Makro owner loses out on billions in alcohol sales, expects losses to jump by 50%
- Africa's youth were asked what concerned them most - here's what SA said
- Land Bank hopeful to raise R3bn within the next 'fortnight'
- Isaah Mhlanga | The state should spend its money saving the sectors we need the most
- Tobacco group to argue Dlamini-Zuma overstepped powers in banning sales of cigarettes
- US wants strict conditions on coronavirus aid for 'countries like Zimbabwe'
- ANALYSIS | SA seeking IMF aid crosses a red line for the ANC
- SA failed to rebuild buffers post-2008, says Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago
ZAR/USD
17.17
(-0.17)
ZAR/GBP
21.59
(+0.15)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(+0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(+0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.45)
Gold
1726.35
(+0.05)
Silver
17.50
(+0.31)
Platinum
822.76
(0.00)
Brent Crude
40.38
(+3.01)
Palladium
1917.14
(+0.32)
All Share
54027.42
(+3.36)
Top 40
49661.14
(+3.63)
Financial 15
10768.15
(+2.85)
Industrial 25
74653.81
(+4.24)
Resource 10
49246.95
(+2.92)
