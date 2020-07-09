WATCH | Facebook failing to protect civil rights - audit

- Extension tension: Can President Ramaphosa afford to tighten lockdown rules?
- Eskom warns of possibility of load shedding on Thursday evening
- What happened to the Sassa food parcels?
- SA forex broker has bank accounts frozen, regulator files urgent liquidation application
- We don't owe Eskom, they owe us, says Stefanutti Stocks
- Sifiso Skenjana | What's it going to take to get SA's young people working?
- Top government official tried to get Prasa to settle disputed contract, Zondo inquiry hears
- Isaah Mhlanga | SA still has a narrow window of economic opportunity. It's getting narrower
- Vukile: Why rural and 'township' shopping centres are bucking the retail trend
- IMF says South Africa loan talks occurring at measured pace
ZAR/USD
16.81
(+0.51)
ZAR/GBP
21.26
(+0.42)
ZAR/EUR
19.04
(+0.76)
ZAR/AUD
11.73
(+0.76)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.55)
Gold
1812.23
(+0.23)
Silver
18.91
(+1.26)
Platinum
832.00
(-1.82)
Brent Crude
43.32
(+0.49)
Palladium
1988.49
(+4.16)
All Share
56377.92
(+0.91)
Top 40
52063.16
(+0.98)
Financial 15
10425.68
(+1.46)
Industrial 25
78139.29
(+0.82)
Resource 10
53247.69
(+0.86)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
