WATCH | Germany probes Amazon over price controls

- Eskom warns of load shedding risk amid severely constrained power system
- Sasol ends torrid financial year with a R91 billion loss
- Did SA's lockdown expose a toxic relationship with alcohol - and can the industry reinvent itself?
- Foschini and Edcon agree on sale of parts of fashion retailer Jet
- Eskom cuts power to parts of Soweto as load reduction kicks in
- 'I'm not bitter' - expelled ANC leader Marius Fransman says he has no hard feelings over exit
- SA's true Covid-19 death toll may have surpassed 30 000, more than double the official total
- Adriaan Basson | 10 things I have learnt during the five-month coronavirus lockdown
- Moeletsi Mbeki | Covid-19 and the economy: Bringing SA to the periphery
ZAR/USD
17.47
(-0.67)
ZAR/GBP
22.88
(-0.59)
ZAR/EUR
20.74
(-0.79)
ZAR/AUD
12.59
(-0.87)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.18)
Gold
1985.30
(+2.79)
Silver
27.39
(+4.98)
Platinum
949.00
(+1.28)
Brent Crude
45.43
(0.00)
Palladium
2181.99
(+3.02)
All Share
57435.08
(+0.63)
Top 40
53140.21
(+0.76)
Financial 15
9968.10
(-1.85)
Industrial 25
75290.59
(+0.24)
Resource 10
60226.69
(+2.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
