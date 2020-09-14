WATCH | Microsoft challenges Sony with new gaming service

- After two decades of rot, Zimbabwe is coming apart at the seams
- Mboweni warns of 'overstretched' public finances, shrinking economy
- Bidvest hit by R1.6 billion in Covid-19 related charges, posts date for new CEO to take over
- Is Shoprite abandoning its African Dream after 25 years?
- Worst year for SA bank stocks offers glimmers of hope
- EXPLAINER | Julius Malema, the EFF and all the legal challenges the party is facing
- CR17 donations: Ramaphosa's bid to keep documents sealed gets a boost
- Trollip says DA suffers from racial trust deficit, insists Zille suffers from 'excessive hubris'
- Legal bodies fight self-admitted corrupt advocate Seth Nthai's readmission to the Bar
- Adriaan Basson | Our Covid-19 death toll is very likely much, much higher
ZAR/USD
16.66
(+0.16)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(-0.34)
ZAR/EUR
19.79
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
12.17
(-0.09)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.27)
Gold
1957.01
(+0.75)
Silver
27.16
(+1.53)
Platinum
957.00
(+2.73)
Brent Crude
40.35
(-1.48)
Palladium
2323.00
(+0.71)
All Share
56327.05
(+0.43)
Top 40
51976.82
(+0.51)
Financial 15
10163.36
(-0.40)
Industrial 25
75196.49
(+0.50)
Resource 10
56746.93
(+0.80)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
