WATCH | 'No commitment' to action at Facebook, say boycott organisers

- Eskom names contractors in R4 billion Kusile overpayment
- Use less electricity, pleads Eskom, as two more generation units trip
- Private healthcare sector pleads for financial help from medical schemes
- OPINION | Dear Old Mutual, Allan Gray: We need to talk about transformation
- Dis-Chem fined R1.2 million after losing price gouging case for surgical masks
- Sifiso Skenjana | What's it going to take to get SA's young people working?
- Top government official tried to get Prasa to settle disputed contract, Zondo inquiry hears
- Isaah Mhlanga | SA still has a narrow window of economic opportunity. It's getting narrower
- Vukile: Why rural and 'township' shopping centres are bucking the retail trend
- IMF says South Africa loan talks occurring at measured pace
ZAR/USD
17.03
(+0.72)
ZAR/GBP
21.41
(+0.50)
ZAR/EUR
19.28
(+0.36)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(+0.58)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.64)
Gold
1810.16
(+0.89)
Silver
18.60
(+1.98)
Platinum
847.00
(+1.31)
Brent Crude
42.97
(-0.05)
Palladium
1902.00
(-0.29)
All Share
55870.69
(+1.13)
Top 40
51558.75
(+1.25)
Financial 15
10275.29
(+1.87)
Industrial 25
77503.35
(+0.84)
Resource 10
52793.47
(+1.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
