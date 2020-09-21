WATCH | So who will own TikTok now? Depends who you ask

- Fall off in SA new car sales no cause for panic, Renault importer says
- Charl Kinnear murder: Police must explain why armed protection of anti-gang cop was withdrawn - expert
- Take cover! Cheetahs v Lions will be 'war'
- KwaSizabantu: Stay strong, preacher tells congregants in the face of abuse allegations
- EXODUS | Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-Natal – Visit the special site
ZAR/USD
16.74
(-2.82)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(-1.94)
ZAR/EUR
19.68
(-2.04)
ZAR/AUD
12.10
(-1.90)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-2.75)
Gold
1915.00
(-1.64)
Silver
25.73
(-3.67)
Platinum
897.00
(-3.49)
Brent Crude
43.55
(0.00)
Palladium
2320.00
(-1.21)
All Share
53682.52
(-1.81)
Top 40
49447.61
(-1.89)
Financial 15
9622.59
(-2.22)
Industrial 25
71375.90
(-1.63)
Resource 10
54267.27
(-2.11)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1317 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 8663 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1911 votes
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
22 Jul
MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.3m in savings, and no debt. Should I buy an SUV or a...
16 Sep
MONEY CLINIC | I have R5 000 to spare after finishing debt review. How can I put...
29 Aug
MONEY CLINIC | I'm investing offshore to buy a Golden visa. How should I invest my...
12 Sep