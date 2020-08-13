1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Tencent profit up on strong games demand

Related Links
Trump’s assault on WeChat endangers a $280bn Tencent rally
Trump's WeChat ban could wreak havoc on global business - not just Tencent
Tencent loses $30 billion as Trump admin's WeChat ban rocks China stocks
Read more on:
tencentictcompanies
ZAR/USD
17.41
(+0.21)
ZAR/GBP
22.78
(-0.03)
ZAR/EUR
20.59
(-0.04)
ZAR/AUD
12.48
(+0.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.30)
Gold
1945.12
(+1.23)
Silver
26.54
(+3.58)
Platinum
958.00
(+3.06)
Brent Crude
45.32
(+2.09)
Palladium
2178.99
(+2.63)
All Share
57419.46
(+0.00)
Top 40
53082.08
(-0.08)
Financial 15
10227.06
(+0.86)
Industrial 25
75743.15
(-0.61)
Resource 10
59161.88
(+0.29)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 987 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 6552 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
15% - 1371 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?

05 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?
MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that...

08 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that 0.1%
MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can...

01 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can I get it back?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo