WATCH | Tencent profit up on strong games demand

- INTERVIEW | Whitey Basson: The coronavirus graph is flattening, but corruption is going up
- Absa's earnings to fall by over 80%
- South Africa's ultra-wealthy make their money much later in life - here's why
- State research institute warns 2020 could be worst year yet for load shedding
- Kganyago: Quantitative easing 'won't make sense' for South Africa
- EXPLAINER | What we know about lockdown Level 2 - and when it may be implemented
- SPECIAL REPORT | How and why AB de Villiers blocked Khaya Zondo’s Proteas selection in 2015
- Inside the alcohol talks: We'll help healthcare system if you lift ban, industry bargains
- Mpumelelo Mkhabela | South Africa must learn from what happened in Zimbabwe
- Away | Meeting Hilary Swank in my living room
ZAR/USD
17.41
(+0.21)
ZAR/GBP
22.78
(-0.03)
ZAR/EUR
20.59
(-0.04)
ZAR/AUD
12.48
(+0.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.30)
Gold
1945.12
(+1.23)
Silver
26.54
(+3.58)
Platinum
958.00
(+3.06)
Brent Crude
45.32
(+2.09)
Palladium
2178.99
(+2.63)
All Share
57419.46
(+0.00)
Top 40
53082.08
(-0.08)
Financial 15
10227.06
(+0.86)
Industrial 25
75743.15
(-0.61)
Resource 10
59161.88
(+0.29)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 987 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 6552 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
15% - 1371 votes
