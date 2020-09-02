WATCH | Tesla launches $5 billion stock sale

- Eskom to move to stage 4 load shedding from 15:00, cuts to continue over weekend
- Load shedding to continue until 22:00 as plant breakdowns increase
- Local and international calls to reopen SA borders
- Politically connected tenders are 'criminal', a 'misuse of public funds' - Patel
- Nxesi suspends UIF commissioner and management after AG audit
- Eskom: Load shedding a reality until Medupi and Kusile defects are fixed
- EXCLUSIVE | Norma Gigaba: Hawks deleted my data, 'unlawful favours' carried out for Malusi
- Can corruption accused ANC MPs take extended leave?
- How Ramaphosa strengthened his position at the NEC meeting and what lies ahead - we ask analysts
- Howard Feldman | How the Black Lives Matter movement changed my view on farm murders
ZAR/USD
16.84
(-1.27)
ZAR/GBP
22.41
(-0.62)
ZAR/EUR
19.92
(-0.52)
ZAR/AUD
12.32
(-0.45)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.02)
Gold
1939.82
(-1.63)
Silver
27.28
(-3.40)
Platinum
898.33
(-4.40)
Brent Crude
45.78
(+0.66)
Palladium
2240.49
(-0.76)
All Share
55861.88
(-0.12)
Top 40
51678.30
(-0.05)
Financial 15
9704.69
(-2.80)
Industrial 25
76073.39
(+1.07)
Resource 10
55762.31
(-0.41)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
