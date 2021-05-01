40m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | The dragonfly drone is coming

AusBiz
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A team of PhD students led by UniSA Professor of Sensor Systems, Javaan Chahl, spent the lockdown designing and testing a dragonfly-inspired drone - this is their story.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
USD/ZAR
14.48
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.03
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.42
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.18
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,769.03
(0.0)
Silver
25.91
(0.0)
Platinum
1,203.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
66.76
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,937.50
(0.0)
All Share
66,937
(-0.7)
Top 40
61,096
(-0.7)
Financial 15
12,340
(-2.1)
Industrial 25
86,102
(-0.1)
Resource 10
68,618
(-0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1345 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 3319 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1783 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar 2021

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo