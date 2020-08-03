WATCH | Three charged with high-profile Twitter hacks

- SIU files court papers to recover R3.8bn from Molefe, Koko, Guptas and others at Eskom
- Shoprite exits Nigeria after 15 years
- South African Breweries cancels R2.5 billion in plant upgrades due to alcohol ban
- Central Energy Fund chair Monde Mnyande dies after short illness
- SAICA's Nomvalo: We need authorities and the good guys to help us
- Conservatorium fights Christo Wiese on Steinhoff claim
- Solly Moeng | Spokespeople have a lot of power - they should be scrutinised
- Business rescue success hampered by ostrich syndrome and some 'rogue operators'
- OPINION | You cannot call yourself successful in a society that fails
- Battle over access to Covid-19 vaccines ahead as rich nations are first in line
ZAR/USD
17.18
(-0.98)
ZAR/GBP
22.45
(-0.70)
ZAR/EUR
20.20
(-0.73)
ZAR/AUD
12.23
(-0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.76)
Gold
1973.56
(-0.37)
Silver
24.29
(-0.43)
Platinum
920.00
(+2.05)
Brent Crude
43.61
(0.00)
Palladium
2084.00
(+1.28)
All Share
55829.40
(+0.19)
Top 40
51571.71
(+0.40)
Financial 15
9805.08
(-3.46)
Industrial 25
74738.74
(+0.31)
Resource 10
56585.24
(+1.85)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 815 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 5380 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
15% - 1076 votes
