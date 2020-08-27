WATCH | TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits three months after joining

- JSE fines IT group AYO R6.5 million over non-compliance
- Game and Makro owner bleeds from lost sales under lockdown
- MONEY CLINIC | I have R5m. Should I pay cash for the house I want or apply for a bond?
- Nedbank's bad debt provisions anticipate steep job losses ahead
- Zondo Commission: Witness remembers R2.5 million payment four years after it was made
- Private higher education group Stadio says it's ready to go toe-to-toe with public universities
- OPINION | Time to behave like a grown nation and stop making excuses
- Madibeng's municipal offices 'usually invaded by rented thugs' - Cogta
- EXPLAINER | Why is Ace Magashule so powerful and what is he accused of?
- OPINION | The importance of dividends explained
ZAR/USD
17.04
(-1.20)
ZAR/GBP
22.51
(-1.08)
ZAR/EUR
20.16
(-1.04)
ZAR/AUD
12.38
(-1.36)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.53)
Gold
1932.09
(-1.09)
Silver
27.06
(-1.17)
Platinum
924.00
(-0.70)
Brent Crude
46.29
(-0.28)
Palladium
2171.00
(-0.21)
All Share
56869.67
(+0.53)
Top 40
52583.70
(+0.63)
Financial 15
10351.78
(+0.60)
Industrial 25
77441.05
(+1.33)
Resource 10
55716.72
(-0.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1124 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 7600 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1633 votes
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
22 Jul
MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?
12 Aug
MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA...
15 Aug
MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should...
19 Aug