WATCH | TikTok sets lofty goal: 25 000 new US jobs

Lionel Bonaventure/ AFP
- Former SAP exec implicates global software business in corruption probe
- Eskom's De Ruyter: 'We can't carry on doing things like we've always done'
- SAA bailout raises hackles at National Treasury
- Eskom warns that power grid is under 'severe pressure'
- As Covid-19 forces landlords to reinvent themselves, is this the end of high-end malls?
- EXPLAINER | Where is the govt in its fight to reverse R5bn sale of strategic crude oil reserves?
- Self-proclaimed prophet showdown: Bushiri asks court to gag Mboro
- Turn your home into a gym with top tips to stay fit
- Melanie Verwoerd | The Jerusalema challenge: Definitely a challenge for some
- A look into the life of seduction and relationship expert Mandisa O Mahlobo-Ferro
ZAR/USD
17.06
(-1.87)
ZAR/GBP
21.72
(-1.62)
ZAR/EUR
19.91
(-1.37)
ZAR/AUD
12.09
(-0.45)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.42)
Gold
1859.43
(-2.34)
Silver
22.68
(-7.07)
Platinum
839.00
(-3.83)
Brent Crude
42.24
(+0.55)
Palladium
2222.00
(+0.93)
All Share
54247.81
(+1.84)
Top 40
50127.05
(+2.04)
Financial 15
9588.13
(+0.19)
Industrial 25
74229.70
(+3.26)
Resource 10
53508.98
(+1.08)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1352 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 8802 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1941 votes
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
22 Jul
MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm under debt review. My instalment is R6 000 I can only...
13h ago
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are expats. What is the best way to have our R500k...
19 Sep
MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.3m in savings, and no debt. Should I buy an SUV or a...
16 Sep