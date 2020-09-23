1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | TikTok sets lofty goal: 25 000 new US jobs

Logo of the social media video sharing app Tiktok displayed on a tablet screen in Paris.
Logo of the social media video sharing app Tiktok displayed on a tablet screen in Paris.
Lionel Bonaventure/ AFP
Related Links
China state media blasts US for 'extortion' in TikTok deal
WATCH | China's Global Times casts doubt on TikTok deal
WATCH | So who will own TikTok now? Depends who you ask
Read more on:
tiktokictcompanies
ZAR/USD
17.06
(-1.87)
ZAR/GBP
21.72
(-1.62)
ZAR/EUR
19.91
(-1.37)
ZAR/AUD
12.09
(-0.45)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.42)
Gold
1859.43
(-2.34)
Silver
22.68
(-7.07)
Platinum
839.00
(-3.83)
Brent Crude
42.24
(+0.55)
Palladium
2222.00
(+0.93)
All Share
54247.81
(+1.84)
Top 40
50127.05
(+2.04)
Financial 15
9588.13
(+0.19)
Industrial 25
74229.70
(+3.26)
Resource 10
53508.98
(+1.08)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1352 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 8802 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1941 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm under debt review. My instalment is R6 000 I can only...

13h ago

MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm under debt review. My instalment is R6 000 I can only afford R4 500
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are expats. What is the best way to have our R500k...

19 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are expats. What is the best way to have our R500k investments paid out?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.3m in savings, and no debt. Should I buy an SUV or a...

16 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.3m in savings, and no debt. Should I buy an SUV or a third property?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo