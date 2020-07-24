WATCH | Twitter posts record yearly growth in users

nggf
- No surprises as Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 25 basis points
- Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa picks fight with tycoon over economy crash
- SAA creditors to meet on Friday over unmet guarantee requirement
- Ramaphosa vows 'very, very severe' consequences for theft of Covid-19 relief funds
- Food offsets tanking Woolworths clothing sales
- Isaah Mhlanga | Why should losses be socialised and gains privatised?
- Fugitive Bobroff attorneys' ex-secretary jailed on multiple charges of fraud and theft
- Piet Mouton: I speak up because we are not treated equally under this lockdown
- 'Mobilising' SAA funding doesn't mean money is there yet - nor that the playing field is even
- SA's deep recession is dragging down neighbouring states
ZAR/USD
16.71
(-0.49)
ZAR/GBP
21.35
(-0.80)
ZAR/EUR
19.42
(-0.63)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(-0.29)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.22)
Gold
1904.71
(+1.16)
Silver
22.82
(+1.28)
Platinum
926.16
(+2.21)
Brent Crude
43.60
(-2.00)
Palladium
2192.00
(+3.02)
All Share
55657.22
(-0.74)
Top 40
51263.67
(-0.81)
Financial 15
10317.79
(-0.64)
Industrial 25
74116.76
(-1.54)
Resource 10
55258.37
(+0.12)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
