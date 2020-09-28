WATCH | Uber wins back right to operate in London

- Strike at Eskom unit kicks off on Tuesday
- Treasury seeks conditions on SAA loan guarantees
- Mango still locked in 'critical discussions' with fleet maintenance group
- South African job losses could reach one million in second quarter
- OPINION | The reality of recovery for SA's devastated hospitality industry
- Still value in saving Mango and SAA Technical, experts explain
- EXPLAINER | Gauteng provincial government's plan to ban foreigners from opening businesses in townships
- Ministerial Handbook: Why Ramaphosa decided to reprimand Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
- KwaSizabantu faithful “won’t come forward”
- Will Covid-19 spur consolidation among mall owners?
ZAR/USD
17.12
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
21.99
(-0.71)
ZAR/EUR
19.96
(-0.31)
ZAR/AUD
12.10
(-0.43)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.10)
Gold
1878.50
(+0.87)
Silver
23.54
(+2.46)
Platinum
884.00
(+3.93)
Brent Crude
42.27
(0.00)
Palladium
2250.00
(+1.64)
All Share
54718.80
(+2.11)
Top 40
50578.66
(+2.08)
Financial 15
9932.20
(+5.65)
Industrial 25
73991.07
(+1.43)
Resource 10
54366.26
(+1.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
