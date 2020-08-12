WATCH | US ban on TikTok could cut it off from app stores

- Continued ban on alcohol sales creating 'incredible risks' for SA, EU trade
- Eskom warns power system is 'severely constrained'
- De Ruyter | We might not get all the R3.8bn back, but we have a strong case
- Zondo blasts Gordhan's excuse of Cabinet meeting for no-show at state capture inquiry
- Eskom's De Ruyter: We are not climate change denialists
- EXPLAINER | How much tax did government lose with tobacco, booze ban... and what's lockdown Level 2?
- ANALYSIS | Is Ramaphosa losing his grip on the NEC? This is what the analysts say
- Private KZN cremators under increasing strain, with one taking 50% more requests per day
- There was so much hate: Author of Finding Freedom opens up about royal bombshell book
- INFOGRAPHICS | Covid-19 surge in KZN continues as coronavirus testing declines nationally
ZAR/USD
17.40
(+0.49)
ZAR/GBP
22.71
(+0.56)
ZAR/EUR
20.53
(+0.05)
ZAR/AUD
12.47
(+0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.87)
Gold
1945.63
(+2.09)
Silver
25.98
(+4.64)
Platinum
940.00
(+2.17)
Brent Crude
44.46
(-1.09)
Palladium
2141.50
(+2.39)
All Share
57417.28
(+0.44)
Top 40
53126.54
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10139.85
(-0.74)
Industrial 25
76210.18
(+0.91)
Resource 10
58992.57
(+0.54)
