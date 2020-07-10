WATCH | US finalising federal ban on Chinese tech parts

- Eskom: Load shedding is back
- Court agrees to hear bid by tobacco group for leave to appeal ruling that kept cigarettes banned
- Thousands may die daily from hunger due to Covid-19 - and SA is a new hotspot
- SAA business rescue practitioners lose out in Labour Court battle
- Eskom warns of possibility of load shedding on Thursday evening
- Sifiso Skenjana | What's it going to take to get SA's young people working?
- Top government official tried to get Prasa to settle disputed contract, Zondo inquiry hears
- Isaah Mhlanga | SA still has a narrow window of economic opportunity. It's getting narrower
- Vukile: Why rural and 'township' shopping centres are bucking the retail trend
- IMF says South Africa loan talks occurring at measured pace
ZAR/USD
16.81
(-0.00)
ZAR/GBP
21.26
(-0.29)
ZAR/EUR
19.02
(-0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.45)
Gold
1808.54
(+0.27)
Silver
18.74
(+0.48)
Platinum
837.00
(+0.42)
Brent Crude
42.31
(-2.17)
Palladium
1937.99
(-0.82)
All Share
55648.48
(-0.25)
Top 40
51377.50
(-0.31)
Financial 15
10396.39
(+0.55)
Industrial 25
76617.30
(-1.05)
Resource 10
52825.72
(+0.45)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
