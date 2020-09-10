WATCH | VW's Tesla-challenging ID.3 panned in Germany

- Is Shoprite abandoning its African Dream after 25 years?
- PPE corruption akin to murder, says Ramaphosa as he calls for procurement overhaul
- United Airlines plans non-stop service between Jo'burg and US
- Medupi conveyor belt repaired, lessening chance of loadshedding
- 'The worst in SA's economic history is now behind us' - analyst
- FIRST TAKE | Serial abusers: The ANC commandeers air force jet while Ramaphosa preaches ethics
- SAA's fate may be determined next week, say rescue practitioners
- EXPLAINER | The Treason Trial, Rivonia, Madikizela-Mandela: This is why George Bizos was the premier anti-apartheid lawyer
- Siya Khumalo | A sermon on Clicks and the Revolution
- Mbhazima Shilowa | SA economy: We cannot tinker in the margins
ZAR/USD
16.89
(-1.84)
ZAR/GBP
21.65
(-0.29)
ZAR/EUR
20.05
(-2.28)
ZAR/AUD
12.30
(-1.80)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.68)
Gold
1957.80
(+0.54)
Silver
27.06
(+0.35)
Platinum
938.00
(+2.06)
Brent Crude
40.59
(+2.54)
Palladium
2312.00
(+1.20)
All Share
55953.96
(+1.35)
Top 40
51532.12
(+1.36)
Financial 15
10405.82
(+0.66)
Industrial 25
74549.21
(+1.91)
Resource 10
55663.25
(+0.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1229 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 8240 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1798 votes
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
22 Jul
MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?
12 Aug
MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA...
15 Aug
MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should...
19 Aug