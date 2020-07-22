WATCH | What good is plexiglass against an airborne threat?

- Outgoing Spur CEO: Covid-19 is worse than the global financial crisis
- Cigarette market 'in disarray', price war looms, and more people share smokes - study
- Denel CEO resignation casts doubts on President Ramaphosa's SOE reform agenda
- Zimbabwe imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew after spike in Covid-19 cases
- Mboweni says he has not authorised state funds to bail out SAA, but may approach pension funds
- Isaah Mhlanga | Why should losses be socialised and gains privatised?
- Fugitive Bobroff attorneys' ex-secretary jailed on multiple charges of fraud and theft
- Piet Mouton: I speak up because we are not treated equally under this lockdown
- 'Mobilising' SAA funding doesn't mean money is there yet - nor that the playing field is even
- SA's deep recession is dragging down neighbouring states
ZAR/USD
16.46
(-0.49)
ZAR/GBP
20.95
(-0.29)
ZAR/EUR
19.07
(-0.78)
ZAR/AUD
11.76
(-0.47)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.01)
Gold
1862.54
(+1.06)
Silver
22.36
(-0.19)
Platinum
913.00
(+2.69)
Brent Crude
44.11
(+2.51)
Palladium
2154.49
(-0.41)
All Share
55834.24
(-1.04)
Top 40
51412.02
(-1.16)
Financial 15
10632.84
(-0.52)
Industrial 25
75057.72
(-1.67)
Resource 10
54154.83
(-0.50)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 2406 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 3015 votes
My finances have been devastated
35% - 4602 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 3297 votes
