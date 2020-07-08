31m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | World's first transparent face mask features self sanitisation technology

Related Links
No on-site alcohol consumption at restaurants - and keep your mask on unless you eat or drink
Competition Tribunal nails mask producer for exploiting Covid-19
Competition watchdog clamps down on two more face mask suppliers for price gouging
Read more on:
coronavirusictcompanies
ZAR/USD
16.92
(+1.33)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(+0.76)
ZAR/EUR
19.18
(+0.84)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(+0.73)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.03)
Gold
1808.26
(+0.80)
Silver
18.73
(+2.61)
Platinum
848.00
(+1.37)
Brent Crude
42.97
(-0.05)
Palladium
1925.00
(+0.44)
All Share
55870.69
(+1.13)
Top 40
51558.75
(+1.25)
Financial 15
10275.29
(+1.87)
Industrial 25
77503.35
(+0.84)
Resource 10
52793.47
(+1.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 1785 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2341 votes
My finances have been devastated
35% - 3499 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 2517 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo