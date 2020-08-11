1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Zomato introduces 'period leave' for employees

Related Links
OPINION | You're retrenched, stranded or unpaid. What happens to your retirement savings?
ANALYSIS | Leave, salaries, and how lockdown has exposed gaps in SA's labour law
EXPLAINER: Parental leave - who pays, who qualifies, and what employers have to do
Read more on:
labourcompanies
ZAR/USD
17.54
(+0.63)
ZAR/GBP
22.94
(+0.86)
ZAR/EUR
20.64
(+0.64)
ZAR/AUD
12.55
(+0.84)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.37)
Gold
1942.49
(-4.23)
Silver
27.03
(-6.98)
Platinum
959.00
(-2.53)
Brent Crude
44.95
(+1.33)
Palladium
2124.00
(-4.68)
All Share
57168.24
(+0.72)
Top 40
52831.61
(+0.76)
Financial 15
10215.75
(+3.21)
Industrial 25
75524.64
(+1.14)
Resource 10
58677.82
(-0.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 952 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 6359 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
15% - 1312 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
for subscribers
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during...

22 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?

08 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?
for subscribers
MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?

18 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20224.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo