1h ago

add bookmark

WhatsApp with that? GovChat attempts to halt Facebook-owned platform's plan to remove it

Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The 12 security flaws WhatsApp disclosed in 2019 was many times the number disclosed in previous years.
The 12 security flaws WhatsApp disclosed in 2019 was many times the number disclosed in previous years.
NurPhoto/Getty Images
  • The Competition Tribunal will hear a case by GovChat, which is applying to prevent WhatsApp from removing it from paid business chat service.
  • Facebook argues that GovChat breached the terms of the paid chat service.
  • GovChat argues that the removal will affect citizen engagement with government in the middle of the second Covid-19 wave and put GovChat out of business.   

The Competition Tribunal is set to hear representations from Facebook's instant messaging application WhatsApp on Wednesday, as the founder of a government citizen engagement platform seeks an interdict to prevent its removal from the service.

This comes as Facebook - the social technology giant of United States billionaire Mark Zuckerberg - indicated its intention to remove GovChat from Facebook's WhatsApp platform due to an alleged violation of the contractual terms of use.

WhatsApp is a mobile application under the parent company Facebook, along with Messenger, Instagram and Source 3.

This also happens while WhatsApp prepares for a shift in its data policy that is set to kick in from February, of which it has notified its more than 2 billion users globally. This includes WhatsApp reserving the right to share its data such as locations and contacts with the Facebook network.

At the heart of Wednesday's proceedings, GovChat will look to argue that it operates within WhatsApp’s terms of use in good faith and that it has never intentionally misrepresented itself to the application.

GovChat was launched in 2018 in partnership with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs as a WhatsApp "chatbot" to engage with citizens. But Facebook maintains its rights to enforce terms of its paid business messaging platform, which it says GovChat breached.

GovChat argues in its application that Facebook's removal of GovChat from WhatsApp's API will end GovChat's ability to services the government and citizens during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa and force GovChat out of business.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Facebook breakup seen as real risk in landmark antitrust cases
Facebook antitrust suits seek to divest Instagram, WhatsApp
Disappearing messages come to Facebook-owned WhatsApp
Read more on:
whatsappcompetition tribunalfacebookmark zuckebergsouth africadatabreach of agreement
ZAR/USD
15.41
(+0.63)
ZAR/GBP
20.95
(+0.11)
ZAR/EUR
18.74
(+0.66)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(+0.32)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.67)
Gold
1862.02
(+0.83)
Silver
25.52
(+2.00)
Platinum
1067.50
(+2.24)
Brent Crude
55.61
(-0.59)
Palladium
2370.52
(+0.64)
All Share
63674.96
(-0.13)
Top 40
58608.41
(-0.19)
Financial 15
12150.29
(+0.48)
Industrial 25
82801.83
(-0.26)
Resource 10
64841.74
(-0.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 607 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 1508 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 821 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov 2020

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov 2020

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov 2020

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo