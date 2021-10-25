2h ago

add bookmark

Activists arrested to silence criticism of Total's R52bn Ugandan project - watchdogs

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Environmental watchdogs have condemned the arrest of six Ugandan rights campaigners as a coordinated effort to silence critics of a contested energy project involving French oil giant Total. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Environmental watchdogs have condemned the arrest of six Ugandan rights campaigners as a coordinated effort to silence critics of a contested energy project involving French oil giant Total. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Environmental watchdogs have condemned the arrest of six Ugandan rights campaigners as a coordinated effort to silence critics of a contested energy project involving French oil giant Total.

The activists from AFIEGO, the country's highest-profile environmental defenders group, were detained without charge at a police station outside Kampala on Friday, the organisation said in a statement.

Its French partners, Amis de la Terre France (Friends of the Earth) and Survie (Survival), called for their immediate release and said the arrests fit a pattern of harassment against critics of the multi-billion dollar oil venture.

"For several months, AFIEGO has been the target of continuous and increasing pressure and intimidation from the Ugandan authorities, who want to prevent it from continuing its activities against Total's mega-oil project," the French NGOs said in a statement.

They said it was the fifth time in 15 days that critics of the Total project had been targeted.

AFIEGO, which was among 54 NGOs shut down by Ugandan authorities in August for alleged regulatory breaches, said the latest crackdown was a "coordinated effort to silence critical voices" speaking up for communities threatened by the oil project.

In April, the governments of Uganda and Tanzania signed a deal with Total and China's CNOOC paving the way for the construction of a pipeline stretching 1,400 kilometres (900 miles) through the East African nations.

The crude will be pumped from oil fields in the Lake Albert region of Uganda's west through Tanzania to the Indian Ocean.

Total had promised to take steps to reduce the $3.5 billion (nearly R52 billion) project's impact on people and the environment.

But environment groups said the project had resulted in tens of thousands of farmers losing access to their land, and warned of ecological destruction if the pipeline went ahead in the richly-biodiverse region.

AFIEGO was among a consortium of environment groups that filed a lawsuit against Total in French courts in October 2019, accusing the group of failing to uphold its legal obligations to protect the environment and the rights of people affected by the project.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
14.83
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.41
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.25
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.07
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,797.86
+0.3%
Silver
24.48
+0.6%
Palladium
2,038.50
+0.8%
Platinum
1,050.04
+0.6%
Brent Crude
85.53
+1.1%
Top 40
60,525
0.0%
All Share
67,051
0.0%
Resource 10
62,969
0.0%
Industrial 25
86,659
0.0%
Financial 15
13,849
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research . Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
25% - 242 votes
No, I have deleted it
46% - 442 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
29% - 281 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm under debt review and expecting a pension payout of R900k....

23 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I'm under debt review and expecting a pension payout of R900k. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | Is it legal for managers to work Sundays and public holidays...

21 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | Is it legal for managers to work Sundays and public holidays without overtime pay?
MONEY CLINIC | Will my retirement payout be taxed, even if I was taxed while working?

16 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | Will my retirement payout be taxed, even if I was taxed while working?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo