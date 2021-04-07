1h ago

add bookmark

Airlink suspends Polokwane flights due to airport non-compliance

Compiled by Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Airlink has explored all options including the possibility of operating at the 'Pietersburg Civil' aerodrome. (Supplied)
Airlink has explored all options including the possibility of operating at the 'Pietersburg Civil' aerodrome. (Supplied)

Privately owned regional airline Airlink announced on Wednesday that it has suspended its Polokwane services with immediate effect. 

This was after the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) advised on Tuesday night that, with immediate effect, the Polokwane airport had been de-categorised to below the minimum level required for scheduled commercial air services. 

"The current status of the airport presents an operational safety concern and it would be illegal to operate scheduled services at the airport. It is regrettable that the airport did not advise Airlink of the impending threat of de-categorisation and its inability to provide the minimum level of emergency services required to maintain its aerodrome licence category," Airlink said in a statement.

"Airlink has explored all options including the possibility of operating at the 'Pietersburg Civil' aerodrome, [but it] also offers no rescue fire fighting services and, therefore, is unable to accept scheduled commercial flights." 

Airlink management will work with Polokwane airport management to establish when the airport will address its non-compliance and regain the minimum category required to accommodate schedule commercial air services. 

Customers holding confirmed Airlink tickets on the cancelled flights are able to process applications for refunds. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sacaaairlinkaviationcomplianceairlines
USD/ZAR
14.55
(+0.2)
GBP/ZAR
19.99
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.29
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.09
(-0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,741.14
(-0.1)
Silver
25.16
(+0.0)
Platinum
1,226.00
(-1.3)
Brent Crude
62.74
(+1.0)
Palladium
2,629.50
(-2.2)
All Share
67,160
(-1.3)
Top 40
61,410
(-1.5)
Financial 15
12,200
(-0.6)
Industrial 25
87,501
(-2.7)
Resource 10
68,336
(-0.3)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1230 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3077 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1662 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo