Airlink suspends Polokwane flights due to airport non-compliance

Privately owned regional airline Airlink announced on Wednesday that it has suspended its Polokwane services with immediate effect.

This was after the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) advised on Tuesday night that, with immediate effect, the Polokwane airport had been de-categorised to below the minimum level required for scheduled commercial air services.

"The current status of the airport presents an operational safety concern and it would be illegal to operate scheduled services at the airport. It is regrettable that the airport did not advise Airlink of the impending threat of de-categorisation and its inability to provide the minimum level of emergency services required to maintain its aerodrome licence category," Airlink said in a statement.

"Airlink has explored all options including the possibility of operating at the 'Pietersburg Civil' aerodrome, [but it] also offers no rescue fire fighting services and, therefore, is unable to accept scheduled commercial flights."

Airlink management will work with Polokwane airport management to establish when the airport will address its non-compliance and regain the minimum category required to accommodate schedule commercial air services.

Customers holding confirmed Airlink tickets on the cancelled flights are able to process applications for refunds.