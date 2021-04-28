Airports Company SA suspends Mango flights due to inability to maintain payment plan

ACSA has suspended low-cost airline Mango from using its airports, according to reliable sources.

Mango is a subsidiary of state-owned South African Airways (SAA), but unlike its parent company, is not in business rescue.

The Department of Public Enterprises has been trying to get R2.7 billion of the R10.5 billion allocated to SAA in the medium-term budget in October last year to go to its subsidiaries.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has suspended low-cost airline Mango from using its airports with effect from Wednesday due to settlement funding not having been received, reliable sources told Fin24.



Apparently Mango could not maintain its payment plan with ACSA. Fin24 also understands that high level discussions are currently taking place.

Fin24 reported a week ago that Mango looked likely to stop operating for a few months as from 1 May, according to internal communication seen by Fin24 at the time.



The internal Mango communication states that the executives and board of Mango, as well as the interim board of its parent company SAA, decided on this step after having had to fend off creditors for the past six months and not being able to stall them any longer.

SAA's shareholder, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), has been trying to get R2.7 billion of the R10.5 billion allocated to SAA in the medium-term budget in October last year to go to the airline's subsidiaries Mango, SAA Technical and AirChefs. Treasury requires Parliament to make a special allocation in this regard before the R2.7 billion can flow to subsidiaries.

According to the document, the DPE has been asked to consider putting Mango in business rescue, just like SAA.

In another document seen by Fin24 last week, from Mango acting CEO William Ndlovu, addressed to employees, it is stated that at the beginning of April 2021, the airline was informed that Mango will only receive funds in June 2021.

"This put Mango in a difficult situation as it relates to further extension from the creditors who could not wait any longer to be paid," says Ndlovu. "The lessors then put an ultimatum to Mango that should they not receive their money by 30 April 2021, then all their aircraft must be grounded until such time that Mango receives the funds and is able to pay."

The DPE told Fin24 at the time that it is in discussions with the boards of Mango and SAA about the repositioning of the subsidiaries in the light of the delayed funding.

* This article will be updated when more information becomes available.



