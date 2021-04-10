1h ago

add bookmark

Austria privacy group files complaint against Google

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
According to NOYB, the code is present on almost all of the 306 million active Android mobile phones within the European Union.
According to NOYB, the code is present on almost all of the 306 million active Android mobile phones within the European Union.
Elijah Nouvelage / AFP
  • An Austrian online privacy campaign group said it has a filed a complaint against Google over what it says is a tracking code "illegally" installed on Android phones.
  • According to NOYB, the Android Advertising Identifier code is created "without the user's knowledge or consent" and "functions like a licence plate that uniquely identifies the phone of a user and can be shared among companies".
  • According to NOYB, the code is present on almost all of the 306 million active Android mobile phones within the European Union.


An Austrian online privacy campaign group said Wednesday it has a filed a complaint against Google over what it says is a tracking code "illegally" installed on Android phones.

The complaint from NOYB relates to Google's Android Advertising Identifier (AAID) and has been lodged with the CNIL, France's data protection authority.

According to NOYB, the AAID code is created "without the user's knowledge or consent" and "functions like a licence plate that uniquely identifies the phone of a user and can be shared among companies".

Furthermore, NOYB (none of your business) says users do not have the option of deleting the code, with only the possibility of generating a new tracking ID.

It says this violates the requirement under the EU's e-Privacy Directive for users to give informed consent for such tracking.

Stefano Rossetti, a privacy lawyer at NOYB, likened the code to "having coloured powder on your feet and hands that marks your every step and action: everything you touch within the mobile ecosystem".

According to NOYB, the code is present on almost all of the 306 million active Android mobile phones within the European Union.

The latest complaint follows a similar one made by NOYB against Android in Austria last year.

NOYB has previously used the EU's privacy legislation to file legal challenges relating to online privacy in different European jurisdictions.

In November it launched actions against Apple in Germany and Spain over a similar code on Apple phones known as IDFA ("identifier for advertisers").

Among the founders of NOYB was privacy activist Max Schrems, who has notched up a series of legal victories in over online privacy.

A legal complaint from Schrems led the EU's top court to strike down an online data arrangement known as "Privacy Shield" between Europe and the US.

In 2015, another case brought by Schrems scuppered a previous EU-US deal on which tech giants depended to do business.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
googleprivacyictcompanies
USD/ZAR
14.61
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.02
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.37
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.13
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,743.98
(0.0)
Silver
25.25
(0.0)
Platinum
1,204.50
(0.0)
Brent Crude
62.95
(-0.4)
Palladium
2,641.93
(0.0)
All Share
67,191
(+0.2)
Top 40
61,459
(+0.3)
Financial 15
12,123
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
87,544
(+0.1)
Resource 10
68,608
(+0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1240 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3096 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1668 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo