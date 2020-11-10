Bookings open on SA's newest airline Lift

Bookings on SA's newest airline, lift.co.za, opened on Tuesday.

Bookings are open for flights between Joburg/Cape Town and Joburg/George, and flights will begin on 10 December.

The airline, which will operate three Airbus A320 aircraft, is a collaboration between Global Aviation, kulula founder Gidon Novick, and ex-Uber executive Jonathan Ayache.

"LIFT is a natural extension into the local airline industry, and we're excited to bring our 20-year history of agile service support to airlines around the world," said Quentin Tomaselli, CEO of Global Aviation. "The collaboration with Gidon and his team will allow us to focus on safe and reliable flight operations while leveraging off their commercial experience and expertise."

Flexibility is key

The airline says it has developed a flexible model where flights and routes can be added quickly, based on demand. According to Novick, the global impact of the pandemic on aviation has presented an opportunity to capitalise on flexibility and attractive prices, which the airline believes will appeal to customers during a time of uncertainty.

LIFT travellers will be able to change and cancel their flights without penalties.

The name LIFT is the brainchild of eight creative South Africans who participated in a naming competition, where over 25 000 suggested names were received.

"2020 has been one of the toughest years ever for so many. Yet we are still here and live in the one of the most beautiful places on earth. The launch of LIFT at this crazy time is a statement of optimism for the future of South Africa and its marvellous people," said Novick.