12m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | SAA rescue plan accepted, DPE undertakes to provide proof of funding

Carin Smith
A South African Airways aircraft on the apron of Frankfurt Airport in 2018.
A South African Airways aircraft on the apron of Frankfurt Airport in 2018.
Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images
  • A majority of SAA's creditors have voted to adopt the airline's proposed business plan. 
  • In terms of legislation this means the plan may be implemented, subject to funding obtained. 
  • The vote to adopt the rescue plan gives the national carrier a chance to avoid liquidation.

About 86% of the creditors of South African Airways on Tuesday voted to adopt the airline's proposed business rescue plan, which would require government or a strategic equity partner to provide an additional R16.3 billion in funding.

In terms of the Companies Act, this means the proposed rescue plan may be implemented, subject to funding obtained. The DPE has informed the rescue practitioners that it will provide a letter stipulating the funding received on 15 July, the deadline set in the plan.

The vote to adopt the rescue plan gives the 86-year-old national carrier a chance to avoid liquidation. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni did not allocate any additional funds for SAA in his supplementary budget announced at the end of June.

'New SAA'

Just before the creditors voted, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, acting director general of the department of public enterprises, addressed the meeting to say that government supports restructuring SAA into a commercially sustainable airline, while minimising the impact of the airline's restructure on job losses. In his view, the airline that will emerge from the restructure process will be an attractive asset for an equity partner.

He also said the department will be announcing an interim board of the "new SAA" soon. The interim CEO for the airline will be Phillip Saunders, currently SAA's chief commercial officer. Tlhakudi said Saunders has a credible track record of leading airlines around the world.

The national airline went into business rescue in December last year. Its financial losses totalled more than R10 billion over the past two years. Over the past decade, government has had to bail it out with almost R30 billion. 

Related Links
Ron Derby | Painted into corner, what does Mboweni do about SAA?
Pilots trying to squeeze SAA dry, says government ahead of crucial creditors vote
Gordhan calls on SAA unions, creditors to become 'co-creators of a new national airline'
Read more on:
saaaviationbusiness rescueairlines
ZAR/USD
16.78
(+0.02)
ZAR/GBP
21.01
(+0.45)
ZAR/EUR
19.09
(-0.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(-0.06)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.32)
Gold
1797.10
(-0.23)
Silver
18.92
(-0.85)
Platinum
826.00
(-0.06)
Brent Crude
42.17
(-1.20)
Palladium
1973.48
(+1.15)
All Share
55186.25
(-1.80)
Top 40
50924.43
(-1.83)
Financial 15
10506.21
(-1.85)
Industrial 25
75338.73
(-2.04)
Resource 10
52532.42
(-1.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 2038 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2651 votes
My finances have been devastated
35% - 3979 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 2853 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo